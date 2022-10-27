Kings Mountain business recognized by governor

Human Resources Manager Sandra Jenkins stands in a storeroom of fabrics made at STI in Kings Mountain in this Star file photo.

A Kings Mountain business that has taken a creative, and community-minded approach to employment was recently recognized for its efforts by Gov. Roy Cooper.

STI Fabrics, a local, family-owned business and manufacturer, was named an Outstanding Employer earlier this month.

As the business began to grow, the company looked for ways to hire and retain some 350 to 400 employees.

In 2019, the company began working with the Gaston Correctional Center’s work release program to provide a variety of job opportunities for inmates. Several of these workers have joined STI as full-time employees after they reentered the community.

Since the start of the partnership, some 40 inmates have come to work at the plant, weaving and warping yarn, cleaning facilities, preparing fabric and performing other duties needed around the business.

Of the inmates sent to work at STI, 10 have been released from prison and come back to work full time at the plant.

The company also opened up opportunities for high school students to work part time at $15 an hour. This allows them to become knowledgeable about manufacturing and could lead to full-time positions in the future. STI also offers apprenticeships.

Inmates only work on first shift, meaning they never come into contact with the high school workers, and have to follow strict rules set by Gaston Correctional Center to remain employed.

In March 2022, STI sponsored a successful local event with the N.C. Department of Public Safety as an example of the company’s commitment to the justice-involved population. Called “In Their Shoes: A Prison-to-Community Simulation,” the event included participants from community colleges, resource agencies, local industries, the judicial system, community corrections and chambers of commerce.

The simulation was designed to show the public how difficult it is to navigate society upon release from jail or prison.

Cooper named the company a winner of the NCWorks Award of Distinction during the organization’s annual conference.

Of all the seven award winners, Cooper said, "These award winners have overcome adversity and inspired us with their determination to gain new career skills and expand opportunities for others," according to a press release from the governor’s office. "For North Carolina to be 'First in Talent,' we must work to remove barriers to the great paying jobs being created in our state so that all people have opportunities for success."

