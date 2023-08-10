Kings Mountain man accused of having child sexual abuse material

Gaston County police arrested Alex West Pardo, 46, of Kings Mountain, Thursday after he was accused of having child sexual abuse material.

Pardo was charged with three felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child and three felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

In 2021, the Charlotte Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation started an investigation into someone who was uploading and sharing videos on a peer-to-peer internet site.

Authorities identified Pardo as the suspect, and he was arrested.

He is in the Gaston County Gail under a $250,000 secured bond.

