Kings Mountain man accused of stealing vehicles, life-saving equipment in Cleveland County

A man faces more than 20 felony charges for allegedly conducting chop shop activity at his secluded Cleveland County home.

According to investigators, Jeffrey Lee Causby actively sought out vehicles to steal, alter and sell.

The investigation began with an unrelated traffic stop in Kings Mountain during which a car was towed. When the owners came to pick it up, they mentioned the vehicle identification number may have been altered.

The isolated incident kicked off an investigation which led to Jeffrey Lee Causby, according to Capt. Bryan Gordon with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The 39-year-old lives at the end of Gage Road, a small access-type road near I-85 in Kings Mountain.

When investigators visited his property, they found a trove of stolen property, Gordon said.

According to investigators, they recovered:

Nine vehicles, which included cars and trucks

Two trailers

One travel camper

Approximately $4,500 of safety equipment including the Jaws of Life taken from a local fire department

Gordon estimated Causby had at least $120,000 worth of stolen property.

Currently on probation for misdemeanor larceny convictions, Causby was arrested Wednesday and charged with 26 felonies including multiple counts of chop shop activity, possession of stolen motor vehicle and altering serial numbers.

“There's still a lot of investigating to be done,” he said.

Causby could have been selling vehicles to individuals or to scrap yards, according to detectives.

In North Carolina, vehicles under 10 years old require certain documentation to sell, including vehicle identification numbers which is why someone might alter them if they’re stolen, said Gordon.

Most of the recovered vehicles are from Cleveland and Gaston counties with one from Charlotte.

Gordon credited the Department of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Division for helping them track the vehicles.

“They have been a really good partner in this investigation,” he said.

Gordon went on to say that he’s seen cases where someone committed a crime of opportunity when they saw an abandoned car along the side of the road. But finding the amount of property allegedly recovered at Causby’s house is rare, and telling.

“To have this many (vehicles) at this location shows that he was really prevalent. He was actively looking for cars to steal,” Gordon said.

After his arrest, Causby was taken to Cleveland County jail and later posted a $50,000 bond.

