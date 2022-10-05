Man found dead after reported fire.

Police have released few details about the circumstances surrounding a 63-year-old man found dead Saturday morning.

Kings Mountain Police officers and firefighters responded to a home at 1004 Cansler St. around 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, after receiving reports of a fire.

They arrived to find no fire visible, but there were obvious signs of a recent fire, according to Kings Mountain Police Chief Gerald Childress.

“I cannot comment on the cause or origin of the fire at this time. No one else was located within the structure,” he said.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with processing the scene and collection of evidence, Childress said.

Sgt. David Warlick with Kings Mountain Police is the lead investigator on the case.

Childress said the investigation is ongoing.

The man’s name is not being released while investigators attempt to locate the next of kin.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Kings Mountain man's death under investigation