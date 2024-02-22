Kings Mountain Police make arrest in Waco Road shooting

An arrest has been made in a January Kings Mountain shooting that left four people injured and one dead, according to Kings Mountain Police.

The State Bureau of Investigation assisted Kings Mountain Police Department with the investigation and, according to a release sent out Wednesday afternoon, one of the people shot in the incident was arrested following an indictment by a grand jury on Feb. 5.

Andre Lashawn Littlejohn, 34, was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and is being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center with no bond.

At the time of the indictment, Littlejohn was still receiving treatment for his injuries at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia and on Feb. 11, when he was released from the hospital, he was taken into custody, according to the release.

The shooting, which happened early in the morning on Jan. 27, occurred at the 200 block of Waco Road, and Kings Mountain Chief Gerald Childress said Tyshem Daquan Sharpe, 30, died from his injuries. A 37-year-old woman suffered a minor injury and was treated and released, and Childress said two other men were hospitalized.

Tyshem Daquan Sharpe

Childress said it was a chaotic scene when officers arrived, and they are working to talk to all the people who were at the location that morning and gain cooperation from them. He said the shooting took place at a house party, and officers have had their eye on the location for about a week before the incident took place. He said law enforcement had been in the process of working with the property owner to evict the tenant and had been monitoring the house.

"We had an officer in the area who heard the shots and responded prior to the 911 call," Childress said. "We were aware of that location and actively working to try address the problems there as best we could."

He said the officer heard between 10 and 15 shots fired.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Kings Mountain Police make arrest in Waco Road shooting