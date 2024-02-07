Kings Mountain Police seeking information in fire at Roses Discount Store

Kings Mountain Police are seeking information on a suspicious fire at a local business.

Kings Mountain Fire Department responded to a working structure fire on Saturday at Roses Discount Store, located at 1314 Shelby Road, according to a press release from Kings Mountain Police Department.

"The fire was quickly extinguished but not before a portion of the business received substantial damage," the release said. "A joint investigation into the cause and origin of the fire was conducted by KMFD and the Cleveland County Fire Marshalls Office resulting in the determination that the fire was suspicious. Unfortunately, video surveillance did not capture the area of the store where the fire was set."

At the time of the fire, there were around 20 customers inside the store, according to police.

Kings Mountain Police Criminal Investigations Unit is requesting that anyone who had been inside or near the store during the time of the fire, and who observed suspicious activity, to contact them at 704-734-0444 or email Det. Sergeant J. Bryant at josh.bryant@cityofkm.com.

People can also leave a tip through the Cleveland County Crime Stoppers app.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Kings Mountain Police seeking information in weekend fire at Roses