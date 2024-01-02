Kings Mountain truck stop destroyed by fire

The Kings Mountain Truck Plaza, across the highway from Catawba Two Kings Casino, caught fire early Tuesday morning leaving one firefighter injured.

An early morning fire destroyed the Kings Mountain Truck Plaza on Dixon School Road Tuesday, according to the fire marshal.

Perry Davis, emergency management director and fire marshal, said the blaze broke out around 1 a.m. and communications called out numerous fire departments at that time.

The Truck Plaza is located at I-85 directly across from the Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain.

Davis, who was still out on the scene at 9:30 a.m., said he is not sure who called it in and said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

He did not confirm where the fire originated but said the building is a “total loss.”

“It took about two hours to get it under control,” Davis said.

He said eight fire departments responded to the blaze, including one out of York County and another from Cherokee County, South Carolina.

“A lot of team effort,” he said.

A Grover firefighter was injured in the course of fighting the fire, but Davis said the injuries were minor.

