Kings pick up contract options on three players; unveil City Edition uniforms at Fan Fest

The Kings picked up contract options on three players and unveiled their new Nike City Edition jersey during Fan Fest festivities Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings were exercising the third-year option on Keegan Murray ’s contract and the fourth-year options for Davion Mitchell and Chris Duarte.

Murray is a 23-year-old forward who came out of Iowa as the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He was an All-Rookie First Team selection after setting a rookie record with 206 3-point goals while averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Murray will make $8.4 million this season and $8.8 million in 2024-25.

Mitchell, 25, came out of Baylor as the No. 9 pick in the 2021 draft. He averaged 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over his first two NBA season while establishing a reputation as one of the most dogged on-ball defenders in the league. Mitchell will make $5.1 million this season and $6.5 million next season.

Duarte, a 26-year-old guard, spent his first two seasons with the Indiana Pacers after being selected out of Oregon with the 13th pick in the 2021 draft. The Kings acquired Duarte in a trade with Indiana in exchange for two future second-round draft picks. He will make $4.1 million this season and $5.9 million next season.

City Edition

The Kings unveiled their new City Edition uniforms at Fan Fest, an annual event featuring an open practice, skills competitions and a rookie talent show.

The updated design features historic Royals and Kings colors as the franchise — founded as the Rochester Royals in 1923 —celebrates its 100th anniversary. The uniform is royal blue, the team’s primary color for seven decades, with red, white and gray trim.

“This season signifies the 100-year anniversary of our franchise and the team’s new Nike NBA City Edition Uniform was designed to celebrate this momentous occasion,” Kings president of business operations John Rinehart said in a news release. “The uniform has reimagined one of the most iconic jerseys in NBA history, the 1968 Cincinnati Royals road uniform, and we are excited to share it with our fans.”