Kings and queens sparkle at Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine

CAMBRIDGE − The Nikolazakes room at the Prichard Laughlin Civic Center was busting at the seams Friday night for the annual Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine event.

According to the Tim Tebow Foundation website, "Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older." The event is held nationwide every year with Cambridge being the only venue to host it in Southeastern Ohio. The Byesville Stop Nine Church of Christ has been the main contact point for the event since its local inception. Classes and training sessions have been in the works for weeks, preparing buddy volunteers and staff for the night.

Diana Nichols arrives at Night to Shine, in a stunning, deep blue dress.

More than 237 registered guests, along with their caregivers or buddies for the evening, packed the lobby as they waited to walk the red carpet into the hall. As each guest was announced by Heath Dawson, they walked the red carpet into the hall to be greeted with cheers and applause, paparazzi and signs.

Guests were treated to a catered buffet from Theo's, a cookie table and a Night to Shine cake made specially by Kennedy's Bakery. A respite and sensory-friendly room was accessible to guests and volunteers who needed a break from the noise and energy that filled the hall.

Aaron Kennedy walks the red carpet as he enters the Night to Shine event at Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center.

A photo booth, complete with props, giant gold chains, and feather boas was available for partygoers by Grand Finale Entertainment, LLC. Keepsake photo strips were given to attendees so the night could live on forever.

The lines were deep for both food and fun as the night continued. DJ Mikey P spun tunes and kept the dancefloor packed. Hits like "Cotton Eye Joe," "YMCA," and "Locomotion" had more people on the dance floor than in their chairs.

Guests pose for snapshots at the photo booth during Night to Shine. The evening featured a DJ, catering from Theo's and lots of dancing.

While a normal prom has a singular king or queen, Night to Shine celebrates everyone as a king or queen of the evening. Tiaras and crowns were passed out along with light up foam party tubes.

Members of the Guernsey County Sheriff's office were on hand, as well as members of the Cambridge Fire Department, with Chief Deeks showing up in his best dress blues. Karaoke was held in the lobby and guests could also take turns riding in a white, stretch, hummer limousine.

Exhausted smiles filled the room as guests started to wrap up the evening and call it a night until next year.

For more information about Guernsey County Night to Shine, contact Stop Nine Church of Christ at 7440-685-2591 or visit https://timtebowfoundation.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Night to Shine hosts more than 235 at annual event