Kings provide Sasha Vezenkov injury update going into game against Golden State Warriors

The Kings provided a medical update on forward Sasha Vezenkov on Wednesday as they prepared to open a seven-game road trip against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Vezenkov injured his right ankle during the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Imaging confirmed Vezenkov suffered a moderate ankle sprain.

Vezenkov has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Warriors. The team said Vezenkov will be reevaluated in seven to 14 days, meaning he will likely miss a minimum of four to eight games. Vezenkov was already nursing a left ankle sprain after being listed as questionable going into the game against Atlanta.

Vezenkov, 28, signed a three-year, $20 million contract with the Kings last summer after being named the 2023 EuroLeague MVP. The former Olympiacos star has been in and out of coach Mike Brown’s rotation during his first season in Sacramento.

Vezenkov is averaging 5.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game. He is shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range. He matched his career high with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting in a 119-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 16. Over his past six games, Vezenkov averaged 7.7 points, shooting 55.9% overall and 41.2% from beyond the arc.