King's trial on attempted murder charge continued

Jul. 5—ANDERSON — A Marion man charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that took place in 2020 had his trial continued Tuesday.

The trial of Tevin King, 29, was continued in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 for the shooting of Antonino Thompson on Aug. 16, 2020, in the 1600 block of South Madison Avenue.

King is charged with a Level 1 felony charge of attempted murder and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun without a permit.

Thompson is wanted on a warrant on a charge of domestic battery and has not been located for the trial.

The probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department Detective Norman Rayford states that officers were investigating an unrelated shooting in the 1600 block of South Madison Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Antonio Thompson, of Anderson, had been shot multiple times.

According to the affidavit, detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed King standing in the parking lot along with several other people.

Thompson is seen confronting King, which led to King smacking Thompson in the head. Thompson is observed walking away from the scene, and King being given a handgun, according to the affidavit.

The video shows Thompson obtaining a handgun from a crowd of people. He is observed walking on a sidewalk with the weapon in his hand.

According to the affidavit, King then shot Thompson several times and later admitted to the shooting with a Glock that was confiscated by APD.

King told detectives that he had words with Thompson about three weeks prior to the shooting over "not sharing a blunt."

He said the two men had words again about a week later when Thompson pulled a gun on him.

King said after seeing Thompson with a gun on the morning of Aug. 16, King shot first because he felt that Thompson was getting into a position to shoot him.

