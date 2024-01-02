Kings vs. Hornets gameday: Sacramento’s lineup change; Charlotte’s losing streak; injuries

Coach Mike Brown’s starting lineup will continue to be a focal point when the Kings open a four-game homestand against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Brown made a somewhat surprising move when he chose to start Chris Duarte in place of Kevin Huerter in Sunday’s 123-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brown didn’t say whether he would continue to start Duarte, but he felt his team’s defense against the Grizzlies was the best it has been in his two seasons with the Kings.

Duarte had seven points, six rebounds and some impressive moments as the primary defender against Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

“He was great,” Kings center Domantas Sabonis said. “He took advantage of the opportunity. He goes out there and he was guarding Ja Morant most of the night, and I feel like he did a great job. I don’t know what’s gonna happen moving forward. This was for tonight, but all the guys are pros. They stay ready and everyone’s gonna take advantage of that opportunity.”

The Kings (19-12) don’t have anyone on their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Hornets. It’s also worth noting they don’t have any players designated for G League assignment, meaning Jordan Ford, Colby Jones and Jalen Slawson could be active.

The Hornets (7-24) will be coming to Sacramento on the second night of a back-to-back after suffering a 111-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Charlotte has lost 11 in a row.

The Hornets have yet to submit an injury report for Tuesday’s game, but LaMelo Ball is out with a right ankle sprain, Gordon Hayward is out with a left calf strain and Frank Ntilikina is out with a fractured tibia. Terry Rozier (illness) and Mark Williams (back) also missed Monday’s game against the Nuggets.

Scouting Sacramento

Sacramento is coming off back-to-back road wins over the Atlanta Hawks and Grizzlies. The Kings are fifth in the Western Conference, 4 ½ games behind the conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging a career-high 30.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals. He is fifth in the NBA in scoring behind Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox is shooting a career-best 40.3% from 3-point range.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He has four triple-doubles in the past seven games and is now tied with Anthony Davis for the league lead in rebounding.

Scouting Charlotte

The Hornets haven’t won a game since Dec. 8. They are 13th in the Eastern Conference, 6 ½ games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot.

Ball and Rozier are the team’s leading scorers. Ball is averaging 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists. Rozier averages 23.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Rozier was listed as questionable before being ruled out for Monday’s game against the Nuggets, so it’s possible he could be cleared to return against the Kings.

Miles Bridges is averaging 19.4 points and 7.1 rebounds. Brandon Miller averages 14.9 points. Hayward (14.5 ppg), P.J. Washington (13.6 ppg) and Williams (12.7 ppg) are also scoring in double figures.

Hornets at Kings

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: TBD

Over/under: TBD

Injury report

Hornets: Not yet submitted.

Kings: OUT — Jordan Ford (G League); Colby Jones (G League), Jalen Slawson (G League).

Jan. 2 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Jan. 3 vs. Orlando Magic

Jan. 5 vs. Toronto Raptors

Jan. 7 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Jan. 9 at Detroit Pistons