Kingsburg father and two adult sons arrested for alleged sexual assault of young children

A Kingsburg man and two of his adult sons were arrested for alleged sexual assault of underage victims, including one child who was no more than 10 years old.

Kingsburg Police announced Friday night that Francisco Hernandez Hernandez, 58, and his 26-year-old son Dario Santiago Hernandez-Chavarria and 22-year-old son Francisco Hernandez-Chavarria all were booked into Fresno County Jail on several felony sexual assault charges.

Kingsburg Police said the younger Hernandez-Chavarria allegedly has been sexually assaulting juveniles for more than a decade, with incidents spanning 2010-2021.

Among the charges brought upon this Hernandez-Chavarria was “sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger.”

Hernandez Chavarria’s bail was set the highest among the three relatives, at $200,000, according to the Fresno County jail log.

The other son, Dario Santiago Hernandez-Chavarria, had his bail set at $150,000, charged with oral copulation of sexual penetration of a child who is 10 years of age or younger.

Their father, Hernandez-Hernandez, faces charges of lewd acts with a juvenile under 14 years old. His bail was set at $80,000.

The father and two sons remain custody.

The case remains ongoing with Kingsburg Police set to interview other children to determine if are more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Or call: