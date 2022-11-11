Kingsburg man gunned down at apartment complex. Fresno sheriff’s detectives investigating

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies are taking over a fatal shooting late Wednesday night in Kingsburg, and believe it was not a random attack, and likely a homicide.

The victim, identified as Isaias Ayala, 24, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at an apartment complex on the 800 block of Stroud Street. Kingsburg police asked for assistance from the Sheriff’s Office to investigate the case. Tony Botti, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting may be gang-related.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact detective Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 to provide an anonymous tip.