Kingsland cops: Trucker ran red light in fatal crash last month

Dec. 23—A 54-year-old Folkston trucker has been charged with homicide by vehicle for allegedly causing a fatal crash last month at the intersection of Ga. Highway 40 and the Interstate 95 entrance ramp, according to the Kingsland Police Department.

Kingsland police arrested Denny O'Dell Taylor on Dec. 18 and charged him with second degree vehicular homicide in connection with the Nov. 2 crash, which left a 47-year-old Nanuet, N.Y., man dead and two others injured. Taylor was booked into the Camden County Jail, where he was released after posting bond the next day, according to Kingsland police.

Police said Taylor was driving a semi-tractor trailer west on Ga. 40 at 5:53 a.m. when he ran the red light at the junction with I-95. Police said his semi struck the passenger side of an eastbound Toyota Prius that was making a left turn onto the I-95 southbound entrance ramp.

All three people in the Prius were transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Camden County Hospital as a result of the crash, police said. Edgar Mazareigo died in the hospital emergency room, police said. Carmen Mazariego was transported from the Camden County hospital to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, where she remains hospitalized.

Through the course of their investigation, Kingsland police detectives acquired video from surrounding businesses that allegedly showed Taylor driving through the intersection's red light.

According to state statutes, a person commits homicide by vehicle when his or her negligence unintentionally causes another's death. It is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail if the defendant is convicted.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges against Taylor may be warranted.