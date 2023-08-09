Kingsland man charged in wife's shooting death

Aug. 9—A Kingsland man has been arrested in the shooting death of his wife Monday.

Octavin Grace, 41, is charged with the murder of his wife, Ruby English. He also is charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during commission or attempt of certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kingsland police were called at 5:44 p.m. regarding a shooting at the Caney Heights Court apartment complex.

When police arrived, they found the victim, English, on the east side of the building with a gunshot wound to the torso area.

Several eyewitness accounts on social media said English jumped from a second-story window after being shot.

Kingsland police officers started lifesaving measures on English until Camden Fire Rescue paramedics arrived and took control of the victim. English later succumbed to her injuries at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in St. Marys.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw Grace, later identified as her husband, fleeing to a wooded area nearby, according to Kingsland Police Chief Rickey Evans.

Officers saw Grace discard a firearm as he fled toward the woods, Evans said.

Kingsland police and deputies with the Camden County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter around the wooded area and called for Grace to surrender, which he did without incident.

Grace is being held in the Camden County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Kingsland Police Department at 912 729-8254.