Kingsland motel robbery suspect arrested

Mar. 12—A man suspected of multiple armed robberies, including one on March 7 at the Red Roof Inn in Kingsland, has been arrested.

Kingsland police posted a video from a neighboring business showing the robbery suspect entering a red SUV and leaving the area after the robbery. He matched the description of Luis Rodriguez, 40, who was arrested on March 9 in Florida by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detectives on multiple armed robbery charges, according to reports.

Jacksonville authorities contacted Kingsland police after watching the video on social media.

The motel robbery occurred at 2:44 a.m. when the shift manager reported a male robbed him at gunpoint. The manager gave a description of the suspect and a video of the incident inside the motel.

Rodriguez was driving a red SUV and carried a firearm matching the one in the video taken in the Kingsland motel at the time he was arrested by Jacksonville authorities.

He was interviewed by Kingsland detectives on March 10, where police said Rodriguez confessed to being the person on the video of the robbery at the motel.

Rodriguez faces charges in the Kingsland robbery of armed robbery and aggravated assault. He is currently held at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Jail.