Kingsland officer resigns after crash

Mar. 31—An on-duty Kingsland police officer involved in a single-car accident on March 29 has resigned after tests showed he tested positive for alcohol.

The officer was immediately relieved of duty once the results of the mandatory test results were released. He was tested following an accident in a patrol car on Laurel Island Parkway near Interstate 95.

According to city policy, "the supervisor will ensure that a breath test screen for Alcohol (PBT) and Urinalysis/drug screen is conducted on all officers involved accidents before the end of the shift."

Later in the afternoon, the officer submitted his resignation.

"The officer expressed deep remorse to the citizens of Kingsland, his fellow officers and accepted responsibility for his personal actions," according to a statement posted on the department's Facebook page.

Kingsland Police Chief Rickey Evans said his department will be "fully transparent" in all aspects of operations.

"Our officers will be held accountable for their actions which tarnish the public trust," Evans said. "As law enforcement professionals, we must hold ourselves to a higher standard and accept the higher expectations which come with our badge. I will not nor should anyone else tolerate this unacceptable behavior. Kingsland Police Department is committed to continuing to serve our citizens in the most efficient and safest manner."

A Kingsland police official Thursday declined to give the officer's name, rank, age, length of time with the department or say whether he will be charged with a DUI in the crash. No timeline was given for when more information about the accident and the former officer will be released.