Kingsland police arrest man in connection to Gary’s Place stabbing

Kingsland Police Department announced that it arrested a suspect in connection to a weekend stabbing at Gary’s Place.

According to detectives, at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, the Kingsland Police Patrol Team Delta responded to the location and located a man at a residence with multiple stab wounds. The victim was treated by both Kingsland Fire Rescue and Camden County Fire Rescue before being transported to UF Health Shands Hospital for further care.

Kingsland Police Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to the area to assist with the investigation and learned the suspect had fled the scene before police arrival. As a result, the Camden County Bloodhound teams were brought out to track the suspect.

The suspect was found walking along S. Grove Boulevard with a witness to the incident. After the suspect and several witnesses were interviewed, as well as a search warrant was executed for the suspect’s home, 27-year-old Eduardo Baluena Ramos was arrested for aggravated assault.

In Georgia, aggravated assault is defined as someone who assaults someone “with a deadly weapon With a deadly weapon or with any object, device, or instrument which, when used offensively against a person, is likely to or actually does result in serious bodily injury.”

The crime is punishable by one to twenty years in prison.

KPD stated that this investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call KPD at 912-729-8254.

