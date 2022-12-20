Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman

On Monday, Kingsland Police Investigations detectives and patrol officers arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Lamad Wesley for the shooting that occurred on the morning of Dec. 6.

STORY: Why it’s important to check your tires before you take that road trip

On the morning of the shooting, the victim was transported to UF Health Shands Jacksonville after initial treatment at Southeast Georgia Health System and died from her wounds on Dec. 9. The victim was 41-year-old Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, Florida. Burroughs was Wesley’s mother-in-law.

As a result of his alleged actions, Wesley is charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter.

STORY: Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says

Voluntary manslaughter is defined as follows: “A person commits the offense of voluntary manslaughter when he causes the death of another human being under circumstances which would otherwise be murder and if he acts solely as the result of a sudden, violent and irresistible passion resulting from serious provocation sufficient to excite such passion in a reasonable person.”

If convicted, this charge carries a possible sentence of imprisonment for one to more than 20 years.

STORY: Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion for consumer banking violations

Chief of Police Evans stated, “This is a senseless act that truly could have been avoided. Mr. Wesley made a choice to introduce a handgun to this incident and has forever changed the life of the entire family. The City of Kingsland will not tolerate any of these actions and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. We offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to Ms. Burroughs’ family and loved ones in this time of sorrow.”

Wesley has been booked at Camden County Sheriff’s Public Safety Complex awaiting his initial appearance in court.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories