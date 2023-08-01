Kingsland police officer arrested for sending himself threatening text messages

A Kingsland police officer was arrested on Tuesday and charged with false report (misdemeanor) of a crime and oath of office (felony) after an investigation revealed he sent himself harassing and threatening text messages.

The Kingsland Police Department said it opened a criminal investigation after officer Wesley Walkdrop reported the crimes to his command staff.

After a thorough investigation, Kingsland police determined Walkdrop fraudulently reported the text messages.

“The evidence from the investigation revealed that no other suspect was developed and Waldrop had created the text messages and sent them to himself with the use of a cellphone application,” Kingsland Police said in statement. “This information was verified through a tedious process of investigative resources.”

Waldrop will now await the bonding process.

