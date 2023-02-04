Kingsley man arrested on suspicion of accosting a minor

Feb. 4—KINGSLEY — A Kingsley man was arrested for allegedly trying to solicit sex from a minor, Michigan State Police reported Friday.

Jordan Andrew Slater, 21, was arraigned Thursday in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of accosting children for immoral purposes.

This charge follows a nearly two-month-long investigation, state police said.

In December, troopers from MSP's Cadillac Post said they were contacted by someone questioning the identity of an adult who allegedly was online soliciting sex from a minor.

Lt. Derrick Carroll said Slater first met the minor that October. Shortly after that meeting, Slater began to contact the juvenile using Snapchat.

Eventually, Slater offered the minor money in exchange for sex, Carroll said. The minor then blocked Slater online and reported the incident.

After obtaining a warrant to seize Slater's cellphone, troopers conducted several interviews and turned the phone over to the MSP Computer Crimes Unit.

Carroll said the evidence that detective troopers found resulted in a full report that was sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosector's Office, followed by the authorization of a felony warrant for Slater on Wednesday.

After learning of the warrant for his arrest, Slater turned himself in and was lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

A $25,000 personal recognizance bond was set in this case under the condition that Slater not use social media or any device with access to the internet.