Kingsley man sentenced to probation in assault on RE reporter

Dec. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — The man a judge said inflicted "a senseless attack" on a Record-Eagle reporter three months ago has been sentenced to one year probation and five days of community service.

Judge Michael Stepka on Thursday imposed the penalty on Michael Francis Adams, 55, of Kingsley on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

The sentence included five days of community service, $1,000 in fines and court fees and 21 days in jail held in abeyance in the event Adams violates the terms of his sentence.

"It just appears to be a senseless attack, an assault and battery on Mr. Quealy with no reason at all," Stepka said at the sentencing hearing.

Adams on Nov. 6 pleaded no contest to the assault and battery charge. The plea is considered by the court as an admission of guilt.

A second defendant, Joseph Michael Welsh, 51, of Traverse City awaits trial on the misdemeanor assault and battery charge. His attorney has said he will plead not guilty.

Prosecutors said reporter Brendan Quealy was attacked Aug. 26 while covering a meeting organized by Citizens Liberating Michigan at the Silver Lake Recreation Area in Garfield Township. The group opposes mask and vaccine mandates.

Quealy called 9-1-1 to report he had been assaulted after an event organizer, Heather Cerone, pointed him out as a journalist and told him to leave the public park grounds.

Adams' attorney, Matthew Benedict, expressed concern political heat over mask and vaccine policies, along with media attention to the case, could influence the court's handling of what he described as a simple assault and battery case.

"The court cannot take into account the purpose of this (Citizens Liberating Michigan) meeting," said Stepka. "But the court will take into account that Mr. Quealy was in attendance just doing his job, as he stated, when he was attacked and assaulted."

Quealy gave a victim's impact statement, disputing Benedict's characterization of the case.

"We hear a lot about rights and I was there that day exercising my right, my First Amendment right, freedom of the press, and that right was attacked," Quealy said. "I was attacked."

Adams gave a brief statement, expressing remorse and embarrassment, which the judge said he took into account when levying the sentence.

Adams has no prior criminal record and no documented drug or alcohol issues, Stepka said.

"Do you have any idea, any thoughts as to why you assaulted Mr. Quealy on this occasion?" Stepka asked Adams.

"The day of the meeting — I haven't been to one in a while, I get occasional emails about what the subjects are — it just happened after soldiers were killed in Afghanistan so I was feeling extra patriotic and wanted to do something," Adams said.

A suicide bombing at Kabul airport on Aug. 26 killed 13 U.S. troops.

"So, I went there already kinda ticked off with that," Adams said. "As soon as the meeting started the leader of it mentioned about the media there. That people get up to block this person."

An audio recording from Quealy's cellphone during the event includes Cerone asking attendees to block him from recording and challenging his presence at what she characterized as a private meeting.

The park's pavilion can be reserved for meetings, Garfield Township records show, but it is in a public park and County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg previously said attendees had no expectation of privacy in the open-air structure.

Park security video showed Quealy standing outside the pavilion, wearing a mask and covering the event.