Is Kingsoft Corporation Limited (HKG:3888) Worth CN¥12.12 Based On Intrinsic Value?

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Kingsoft Corporation Limited (HKG:3888) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Kingsoft by following the link below.

Crunching the numbers

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥183.20 CN¥751.67 CN¥867.17 CN¥1.00k CN¥1.15k Source Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Est @ 15.37% Est @ 15.37% Est @ 15.37% Present Value Discounted @ 10.31% CN¥166.07 CN¥617.68 CN¥645.97 CN¥675.55 CN¥706.49

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CN¥2.8b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.2%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 10.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥1.2b × (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (10.3% – 2.2%) = CN¥15b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CN¥15b ÷ ( 1 + 10.3%)5 = CN¥8.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is CN¥12b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$9.8. Relative to the current share price of HK$12.12, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Kingsoft as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 10.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.04. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For 3888, there are three important factors you should look at: