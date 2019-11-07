Is Kingsoft (HKG:3888) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Kingsoft Corporation Limited (HKG:3888) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Kingsoft's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Kingsoft had CN¥3.66b of debt in June 2019, down from CN¥3.81b, one year before. But on the other hand it also has CN¥8.99b in cash, leading to a CN¥5.33b net cash position.

SEHK:3888 Historical Debt, November 7th 2019 More

How Strong Is Kingsoft's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Kingsoft had liabilities of CN¥4.18b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥3.23b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥8.99b in cash and CN¥1.67b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥3.25b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Kingsoft has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Kingsoft has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kingsoft's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Kingsoft reported revenue of CN¥6.9b, which is a gain of 30%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Kingsoft?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Kingsoft had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of CN¥884m and booked a CN¥1.3b accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of CN¥5.33b, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Kingsoft may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. For riskier companies like Kingsoft I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.