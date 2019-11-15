Is Kingspan Group's (ISE:KRX) 273% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Kingspan Group plc (ISE:KRX) share price has soared 273% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 14% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 19% in the last three months.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Kingspan Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 28% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 30% per year. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Kingspan Group's TSR for the last 5 years was 293%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Kingspan Group's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 15%. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 32% per year. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes Kingspan Group a stock worth watching. Before spending more time on Kingspan Group it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IE exchanges.

