Kingston man accused of damaging vehicles, businesses, clubhouse

A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday after officials say he damaged vehicles, businesses and a clubhouse in the Kingston area.

The Kingston man was charged with a count of second-degree malicious mischief, a felony, in Kitsap County Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in an initial court hearing Monday.

An initial report was made Sunday morning about a traffic hazard on West Kingston Road in the area of Seabrook Place and a man who was jumping in and out of traffic, a Kitsap County sheriff's deputy wrote in a report.

While the deputy was responding to that call, a report was made of damage at Borrowed Kitchen Bakery on Highway 104 in Kingston, a short distance away from the initial report. Both of the bakery's glass front doors were shattered, and the deputy also found two vehicles with damaged windshields in a nearby parking lot.

A report was made about a man who matched the description of the earlier traffic hazard on President Point Road, and the man was seen standing on top of a car with a shovel, according to court documents. During a search for the man, the deputy found that the front door of the clubhouse for the Jefferson Beach Estates Community had a fresh, muddy dent and that a window had a round hole in it.

The man could not be located.

Deputies were then called to Downpour Brewing back in Kingston for a broken window in the business's front door, and a person there identified the man who broke the glass as the Kingston man who would later be charged with malicious mischief.

Deputies set off for the man's last known address in the Jefferson Beach neighborhood and found him walking in the area. He told deputies that he had been using meth for the past four to five days with little to no sleep and reported that when he used meth he became "paranoid/scared," according to court documents.

"He explained that he was, 'Scared for my life,' he was 'Overdosing' and in a state of, 'Fight or flight' and was trying to, 'Scare them away from me,'" the deputy wrote.

The man said he did not remember breaking Borrowed Kitchen Bakery's glass doors but recalled climbing on top of a vehicle. He also said he did not remember damaging the door at Downpour Brewing, the deputy wrote, but, "When I advised him that he was on video in front of the business he essentially told me that he did not remember doing anything but believed us. He reiterated that he was hallucinating heavily at that time."

The man acknowledged damaging the community center, the deputy wrote, noting that his shoe tread pattern appeared to be the same as what had been found on one of the vehicles that had been damaged.

The man was arrested and booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

