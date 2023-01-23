Kingston man, accused of series of rapes, sentenced to 14 months in prison

A Kingston man accused of committing a series of rapes was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Monday.

As part of a plea agreement, Stephen Tyler Clayton, 29, pleaded guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court in December to a third-degree rape charge and a third-degree assault charge for sexual assaults against three women in 2017, 2018 and 2020. Prosecutors had originally charged Clayton with three counts of third-degree rape in July 2021.

After hearing testimony from three victims during a sentencing hearing on Monday, Judge Jeffrey Bassett said that he was limited in what he could do in sentencing and said the maximum penalty he could impose in the matter was 14 months.

“You’re amazing,” he said, addressing the women. “I don’t know how you did that, I don’t know how you came up here and told your stories. I’m sickened by what I’m reading, but my hands are tied to an extent. There are things I can do, and there are things I can’t. I cannot set aside the plea agreement. I cannot rework it.”

Three women had accused Clayton of sexually assaulting them. Two filed police reports in March 2021, and a third also came forward as a victim after she learned that Clayton had been accused of assaulting other women, according to court documents.

A Kitsap County sheriff’s detective wrote in a report that one woman said she had been assaulted by Clayton after they drank whiskey together, that another described being on a prescription medication when Clayton assaulted her and that the third woman said she had drank alcohol and consumed a marijuana edible and prescription anxiety medication before Clayton assaulted her.

“Each of Stephen’s victims has a similar experience with being sexually assaulted while incapacitated by alcohol and/or other drugs,” the detective wrote.

Additionally, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday to the Kitsap Sun that last month, a fourth person came forward with another sexual assault allegation against Clayton. Lt. Ken Dickinson, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the alleged assault occurred 10 years ago when the victim was a juvenile and said that case is being investigated.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, one of the women asked Bassett to throw out the deal or impose a longer sentence.

“This case has consumed our lives since March of 2021 and what do we have to show for it other than this sorry excuse for a plea deal?” she said. “This plea deal is a prime example of why so many rape victims don’t come forward. Why should rape victims in Kitsap County come forward and further destroy their lives just so rapists can get slaps on their wrists?”

Said another woman of Clayton: “I know he doesn’t care what he did to us, it was a power thing.”

Later, she read from a statement from a third victim: “This event has caused me severe pain and emotional trauma. Since the day this happened, I have developed anxiety, depression and lost the will to try and move forward with my life. This case has brought back old wounds I thought I had buried away. The shame and guilt I feel is unmeasurable.”

Clayton declined to make a statement during the hearing. According to a pre-sentence investigation report prepared by a Department of Corrections officer, when asked about the outcome of the case, “...Mr. Clayton stated he felt he was pulled into the plea deal and the accusations were false, what occurred was consensual sex. He isn’t a gambling man. He was looking at 14 months vs. 20+ years in prison if he didn’t take the plea agreement, went to trial and was found guilty.”

Deputy prosecuting attorney Anna Aruiza told Bassett that prosecutors had “serious concerns” with going to trial, noting victim “issues related to mental health, substance use disorder, trauma from prior abuse.”

“As the court’s well aware, when witnesses are experiencing issues that can disrupt a courtroom, that can lead to a mistrial, that can lead to an acquittal,” she said. “The state has great concern that Mr. Clayton is a sexual predator and in order to protect the community as a whole and to ensure conviction, when the state was approached with regard to a plea, that was something that we had to seriously consider.”

She continued: “We believe that in order to secure a conviction, to require (sex offender) registration, to have a longer period of community custody and to have sexual assault protection orders for all three victims in this case guaranteed, this was in the best interests of justice. I don’t say that with a good taste in my mouth necessarily, your honor, but I believe, after consulting with a number of other attorneys in my office, that that is the correct decision.”

