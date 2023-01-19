Kingston man charged with online solicitation of sex from minor

Jan. 18—KINGSTON — Police in Kingston charged a man they say solicited sex from a 14-year-old girl in online communications with a cooperating witness.

Kyle Kendig, 26, of 939 W. Market St., Kingston, was questioned by police after he showed up planning to meet the girl only to be confronted by the cooperating witness on Dec. 31, according to court records.

Police received Kendig's online communications with the cooperating witness indicating he was aware he was conversing with a 14-year-old girl, court records say.

Kendig allegedly solicited certain sex acts from the girl and pledged to buy condoms prior to arriving at the location to meet her.

When the cooperating witness confronted Kendig, he claimed his account was hacked, court records say.

Police said Kendig admitted to the inappropriate online conversations and was only went to meet the girl to determine if she was real.

Kendig was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on two counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact, and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and criminal use of communication facility. Court records say Kendig was released after posting 1% ($250) of $25,000 bail.