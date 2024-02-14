Kingston man charged with running down ex-girlfriend with vehicle

Feb. 14—SWOYERSVILLE — Police in Swoyersville charged a man from Kingston on allegations he intentionally struck his ex-girlfriend with a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Tyler Jason Vasquez, 31, of Division Street, accelerated his mother's 2019 Honda CR-V striking the woman as she was thrown into a sun room attached to Murphy's Pub on Church Street just after 2 a.m., according to court records.

Police said the woman suffered injuries to her legs.

Vasquez was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, accidents involving damage to property, reckless driving, careless driving and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

The woman obtained an emergency protection-from abuse order against Vasquez after the incident.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman went to Vasquez's residence after an argument with her boyfriend only to get into an argument with Vasquez, her ex-boyfriend.

Vasquez became more angry when the woman refused his offer to give her a ride home.

As the woman walked in the area of Church and Slocum streets, she told police Vasquez sped passed her in his mother's vehicle.

Vasquez allegedly turned around and accelerated the vehicle striking the woman, who was thrown into a sun room at Murphy's Pub.

Police said the sun room suffered damage as parts of a vehicle were found on the ground.