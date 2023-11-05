Kingston man facing gun charges after AR-style rifle, 3D-printed gun parts found in home

A 34-year-old Kingston man who is prohibited from possessing firearms has been arrested on gun charges after police said they found an AR-style rifle, various firearm accessories and other items in his home.

Charles Santos was charged with unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a Class E drug, police said.

Kingston Police arrested Santos on Saturday after detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Howland’s Lane.

“The suspect, based on his history, is prohibited from possessing firearms,” police said in a statement.

Police allege that Santos possessed a firearm, various firearms parts or ammunition, and was using a 3D printer to manufacture firearms.

During their search, investigators found Santos “in possession of a fully operational AR-style rifle, various firearms accessories, a 3D printer, 3D printed firearms parts, body armor, Class E substances (steroids) and additional evidence,” police said. A photograph of the items seized by police shows only a portion of the evidence, police said.

A police investigation is ongoing.

Santos is scheduled to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

