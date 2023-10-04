Kingston man indicted for attempted murder in 2022 shooting in Esopus

KINGSTON - A Kingston man has been indicted for attempted murder in the 2022 shooting of a woman in the town of Esopus.

According to a joint announcement by Ulster County's sheriff's and district attorney's offices, a grand jury indicted Corey Marshall, 34, of Kingston for attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

The indictment alleges Marshall fired a loaded handgun six times at a woman, striking her in the hip, on Oct. 6, 2022. The woman was not identified, and a news release did not indicate what the alleged motive for the shooting was.

After the shooting, Marshall fled the scene wearing a mask.

The detective division of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office has conducted an extensive investigation of the shooting since that time, and was able to place Marshall at the scene of the shooting.

Marshall was arrested and is currently being held without bail at the Ulster County jail. He will be arraigned in Ulster County Court at a later date.

In addition to the district attorney's office, the sheriff's office was assisted in the investigation by Town of Ulster police, state police and the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program.

The name of Marshall's defense attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Kingston man indicted for attempted murder in 2022 Esopus shooting