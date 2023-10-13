Kingston man indicted for attempted murder in February stabbing attack

KINGSTON - A Kingston man is facing an attempted murder charge after being extradited from the state of Florida, where he fled after allegedly stabbing another man in February.

The Ulster County Sheriff's office identified the man as Mainor E. Sagastume, 33, of Kingston.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Ridge Road in the town of Hurley on Feb. 11 to investigate a report of a violent assault that had just occurred there.

As the deputies were responding, a 911 call was received from the victim, who had attempted to drive himself to the hospital.

The victim, who was not identified, stopped his vehicle on Route 28 after realizing he was not going to make it to the hospital because he was losing a massive amount of blood.

A sheriff's deputy found the victim, who had multiple life-threatening stab wounds. The deputy applied a tourniquet and chest seals, which the sheriff's office said ultimately saved the victim's life.

The sheriff's office said that just before that man was attacked, Sagastume had been stalking a female, and he confronted her in the presence of the male victim. The sheriff's office said Sagastume attacked both the man and the woman, and during the assault he allegedly stabbed the man multiple times and then fled the scene.

The sheriff's office searched for Sagastume, but further investigation determined he had fled the state.

In June, an Ulster County grand jury indicted Sagastume for one count each of attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and second-degree stalking, all felonies, and two counts of fourth-degree stalking, a misdemeanor.

Meanwhile, detectives from the sheriff's office continued to search for Sagastume. Working with the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, they located him and took him into custody at a residence in Lee County in the state of Florida in late July.

On Wednesday, Sagastume was extradited to New York and transferred to the custody of the sheriff's office. On Thursday, he was arraigned before Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds and sent without bail to the Ulster County jail, pending further court action.

The name of his attorney could not immediately be learned.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Kingston man charged with attempted murder in February stabbing