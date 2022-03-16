Kingston man pleads guilty to unlawful contact with boys at park

Mar. 16—WILKES-BARRE — An evaluation by the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board was ordered by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough of a Kingston man who pled guilty to child sex offenses.

Edward James Palicki, 25, pled guilty to two counts of unlawful contact with minors for encouraging three boys, ages 11, 12 and 13, to engage in sex acts at Reese Park on Dean Court, Kingston, on June 8, according to court records.

Police said the children reported Palicki approached them stating he "saw two good looking" victims for sex. The children told Palicki to go away because they were underage.

Palicki asked the boys if they wanted to see his genitals and exposed himself twice, court records say.

Police alleged Palicki asked two boys to remove their underwear and if they wanted to engage in sexual activity. Palicki allegedly told the boys he masturbates in the park and asked the children if they wanted to see a video of him performing a lewd sex act.

Palicki further allegedly asked the boys if he could record them engaged in lewd sex acts for a video on a pornographic website.

One boy ran home and notified a parent, who later confronted Palicki at the park.

Police obtained a picture taken by the parent that was posted on their Facebook page requesting assistance from the public to identify.

Palicki saw the posted picture and contacted police, claiming he was being falsely accused of exposing himself to children.

After Palicki arrived at police headquarters, police said he admitted to exposing himself to three boys at the park and masturbating in front of them.

Vough ordered an evaluation by the Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if Palicki meets the criteria of a violent sexual predator.

Palicki is scheduled to be sentenced June 17. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger prosecuted.