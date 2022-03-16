Kingston man pleads guilty to unlawful contact with boys at park

Ed Lewis, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 16—WILKES-BARRE — An evaluation by the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board was ordered by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough of a Kingston man who pled guilty to child sex offenses.

Edward James Palicki, 25, pled guilty to two counts of unlawful contact with minors for encouraging three boys, ages 11, 12 and 13, to engage in sex acts at Reese Park on Dean Court, Kingston, on June 8, according to court records.

Police said the children reported Palicki approached them stating he "saw two good looking" victims for sex. The children told Palicki to go away because they were underage.

Palicki asked the boys if they wanted to see his genitals and exposed himself twice, court records say.

Police alleged Palicki asked two boys to remove their underwear and if they wanted to engage in sexual activity. Palicki allegedly told the boys he masturbates in the park and asked the children if they wanted to see a video of him performing a lewd sex act.

Palicki further allegedly asked the boys if he could record them engaged in lewd sex acts for a video on a pornographic website.

One boy ran home and notified a parent, who later confronted Palicki at the park.

Police obtained a picture taken by the parent that was posted on their Facebook page requesting assistance from the public to identify.

Palicki saw the posted picture and contacted police, claiming he was being falsely accused of exposing himself to children.

After Palicki arrived at police headquarters, police said he admitted to exposing himself to three boys at the park and masturbating in front of them.

Vough ordered an evaluation by the Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if Palicki meets the criteria of a violent sexual predator.

Palicki is scheduled to be sentenced June 17. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger prosecuted.

Recommended Stories

  • Trial over approval of Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan begins

    More than two years after the Boy Scouts of America sought bankruptcy protection amid an onslaught of child sex abuse allegations, a judge began a trial Monday to determine whether to confirm its proposed reorganization plan. The trial in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware is expected to stretch over several weeks as attorneys and witnesses battle over complex issues. The Boy Scouts, based in Irving, Texas, sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020 in an effort to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a fund for men who say they were sexually abused as children involved in Scouting.

  • Odessa Residents Flee Overnight as Russian Forces Bombard Neighboring City

    Locals gathered at a train station in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, in an effort to flee as Russian forces closed in on the city.David Melero Pena, a photographer who has been covering the conflict in Ukraine since early March, posted the footage early on the morning of March 16.In the accompanying caption, Pena said “thousands of people are lining up tonight at Odessa, waiting to be able to opt for a train seat to escape as a possible attack by Russian troops is expected if the city of Mykolaiv falls.”Mykolaiv has been the target of repeated attacks, as Russian forces try to move west along the Black Sea towards Odessa.According to reports citing local authorities, Mayor of Odessa Gennadiy Trukhanov warned on Friday, March 11, that Russian forces could soon surround the city on three fronts. Credit: David Melero Pena via Storyful

  • Odessa residents prepare to defend city

    STORY: Occasionally bursting into song, citizens from all walks of life from photographers to choreographers and comedians helped pack the bags, an effort that has been underway since February 27, organisers said.Organisers estimate that 400,000 bags of sand have been shifted so far.The mayor of Odessa has warned Russian forces could soon surround his southern Ukrainian port city on three fronts.Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov suggested Russian forces would seek to advance from territories they have occupied in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region towards Moldova's separatist-controlled Transdniestria region, where Russian troops are&nbsp;based.Such a move could cut Odessa off from the rest of Ukraine.

  • Sandbags and songs on Odessa beach as Ukrainians help build defences

    Residents of Odessa formed a human chain on Monday to carry heavy sandbags from the beach onto waiting trucks as the Ukrainian port city frantically built defences against advancing Russian troops. Since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, civilians from all walks of life have been filling bags with sand, tying them up and transporting them into the city where they have been used for barriers and to protect monuments. "We work here because we don't know how to kill," said event photographer Victor Skrypnik.

  • 'I Never Dreamed In A Million Years,' Woman Says After Learning Who Murdered Her Fiancé

    Carol Lapaglia made the worst phone call of her life on a Monday afternoon. "I just got home from work and my husband, he’s on the ground," Carol screamed to an Allegheny County, Pennsylvania 911 dispatcher on July 21, 2014. "He’s, he’s, he’s dead. There’s a big puddle of blood." Her boyfriend of more than two decades, Jack Parkes, 59, lay dead on the floor of the living room in the Kennedy Township home, six weeks before their scheduled wedding. By 3:00 p.m., the only way left to help Parkes or

  • ‘Magician’ swindles Walmart cashiers out of thousands with trick, Texas police say

    Police would like to book him for his next “performance.”

  • Broadway singing coach, shoved on NYC sidewalk, dies from injuries

    Beloved 87-year-old singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern died from injuries she suffered during an "unprovoked, senseless attack" last week in New York City.

  • ‘Why Embarrass Someone Like That?’: Arizona Man Says He Has Not Stepped Into a Bank Since a Manager Skipped Verification Protocols to Dial 911 Over Alleged Fake Check

    Police video shows Arizona officers surrounding a Black man at a credit union after being erroneously told he was attempting to get money from the […]

  • MMA fighters stop shooter inside Texas restaurant. Police praise their ‘quick thinking’

    “We fight for a living, so it was just quick instincts.”

  • Case of Modesto man who beat wife, two children to death is resolved at last

    “I wish I could beat him to death with a baseball bat in his home where he felt safe from harm and bring him back to life so I could do it two more times.”

  • Elon Musk Has an Original Idea to End Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has already multiplied his gestures of support for Ukraine, which Russia invaded more than two weeks ago.

  • "Criminal tourism" apparently plaguing well-off Northern California towns

    Police say South American Theft Groups (SATG) often enter the U.S. legally, commit rash of burglaries then rotate members out of the country in a matter of weeks.

  • Bank calls cops for Black man cashing the check from his boat sale

    Authorities were called on a Black Arizona man attempting to cash a check he received after selling a boat. The […] The post Bank calls cops for Black man cashing the check from his boat sale appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Jussie Smollett’s legal team files for release pending appeal in emergency motion

    Lawyers for Jussie Smollet are asking a judge for a stay regarding his 150-day sentence and/or to grant the actor bail pending the status of his court appeal.

  • "Little Miss Nobody" identified after more than 60 years

    Authorities said they are still looking for the people responsible for the 1960 abduction and killing.

  • Street racers perform donuts outside Baltimore Police headquarters

    Street racers perform donuts outside Baltimore Police headquarters

  • Crowd clashes with San Antonio police after fatal shooting

    San Antonio police clashed with a crowd that gathered after three police officers fatally shot a man they said pulled out a gun while they tried to arrest him. The man was wanted on two felony warrants, including assault of a police officer and possession of a firearm, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. Patrol officers were trying to execute the warrants Monday afternoon when the man fled, he said.

  • Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane arrested for DUI

    Kane, who resigned after a tumultuous first term that ended in several convictions, will be charged this week, according to Scranton police.

  • Queens man with history of violence charged for attacking 2-year-old sitting in a stroller

    A man was charged on Saturday for flipping a toddler’s stroller into the street in East Flushing, New York, leaving the 2-year-old with cuts and bruises to her face. The unprovoked attack occurred on Friday around 6:20 a.m. after Christopher Elder, 31, began shouting at the child’s grandmother, Maria Zamora, while she was taking out the trash in east Flushing. According to a criminal complaint, Elder then allegedly grabbed the stroller that Sophia was sitting in and began to shake it, kicking it into the street shortly after.

  • YouTube couple faces serious charges after 24-hour 'challenge' at Target: 'No regrets'

    A couple in Pennsylvania were surprised at the legal trouble they found themselves in after they tried to spend the night inside of a Target to film a YouTube video.