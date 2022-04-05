Kingston man sentenced for exposing self to mother, daughter

Ed Lewis, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 5—WILKES-BARRE — A lawyer for a Kingston man who admitted to exposing himself to a mother and her 7-year-old daughter asked for house arrest.

Attorney Benjamin Stanton's request to have John Wynn Gittens, 63, serve his sentence at home for less than 30 days abruptly came to an end when Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney James McMonagle produced a victim's impact statement from the mother.

After Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. read the impact statement, he sentenced Gittens to six-to-24 months at the county correctional facility on an indecent exposure charge. Gittens pleaded guilty to the charge Feb. 22.

Gittens was charged by Wilkes-Barre police on Feb. 27, 2021, when the mother claimed she was walking with her daughter in the parking lot of a family market on Hanover Street. She noticed Gittens inside a vehicle exposing himself and pointing to his genitals telling the mother to be quiet, police reported.

Police said the mother obtained the license plate of the man's vehicle, which was used to identify Gittens.

At Gittens' sentencing hearing Monday, Stanton said Gittens has a medical condition and urinated in a bottle while sitting inside his vehicle. Stanton said Gittens' only source of income is Supplemental Security Income that he could lose if he is jailed longer than 30 days.

If Gittens does not have an income, Stanton said he won't have funds to pay his rent resulting in losing his apartment and possibly becoming homeless.

McMonagle then produced the mother's statement, called a victim's impact statement, which Sklarosky and Stanton read.

"He's in the car making a motion to a 7-year-old girl. There is no reference to a cup being found," McMonagle said.

Stanton quipped the mother exaggerated in her victim impact statement, which Sklarosky admonished.

"You're really going there," Sklarosky replied to Stanton before imposing Gittens' sentence.

Gittens was shackled by sheriff deputies and taken to the county correctional facility to begin serving his sentence.

