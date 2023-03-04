Kingston man sentenced on firearm offense

Mar. 4—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who Edwardsville police say threatened a bouncer in a standoff with firearms was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Thursday.

Isaiah Featherstone, 22, of Caffery Street, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to five-to-23 months at the county correctional facility on a charge of firearms not to be carried without a license.

Featherstone was initially charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment that were withdrawn by prosecutors when he pled guilty to the firearm offense on Dec. 12.

Court records say two Edwardsville police officers responded to Swizzle Sticks on Main Street when they heard yelling at about 12:50 a.m. on May 14, 2022.

A bouncer told police several people were gathering outside the bar and were becoming rowdy. As the two guards were attempting to disperse the crowd, Featherstone pulled out a handgun and aimed it at a guard who, in turn, brandished his own firearm which he aimed at Featherstone, according to court records.

The bouncer told police, "It was a standoff for maybe less than a minute" before Featherstone lowered his firearm and walked away, court records say.

Featherstone was given credit for 79 days time served at the county correctional facility.

Attorney Allyson L. Kacmarski represented Featherstone.