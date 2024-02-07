Kingston man sentenced for injuring ex-girlfriend with truck

Feb. 6—WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man accused by Plains Township police of running over his ex-girlfriend with his Ford F250 pickup truck nearly three years ago was sentenced to up to six years in state prison.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Thomas Simonson, 50, last known address as Mercer Avenue, to one-to-six years in state prison on a charge of accidents involving personal injury.

Simonson was also sentenced to seven years probation for intimidation of a witness when he confronted the woman and asked her not to show up to testify against him, according to court records.

Simonson pled guilty to the charges on Dec. 18 when prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing instruments of crime and other offenses against him.

Plains Township police in court records say Simonson visited the woman who was camping in woods near Tamarac Road on June 21, 2021.

When she got out of his Ford, she stood on a tire and reached inside in an attempt to take the ignition keys out. Simonson moved the truck forward preventing the woman from getting inside the vehicle, court records say.

Police in court records say the woman stood in front of the truck when Simonson intentionally ran over her.

The woman was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for injuries to her head.

Simonson was ordered by Sklarosky not to have any contact with the woman and her family.