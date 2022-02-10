Kingston man sentenced for role in murder of 12-year-old D'Janeira Mason

KINGSTON – An accomplice in the December 2020 murder of a 12-year-old Kingston girl was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in state prison.

Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds sentenced Kingston resident Robert "Nikki" James for his role in the fatal shooting of D'Janeira Mason in her home.

James pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, 2021, to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

His co-defendant, Gilbert Thomas, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree murder in October, was sentenced last month to 20 years to life in prison.

Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg said James was present on Dec. 17, 2020, when Thomas used an AK-47 to fire nine shots into a home on Van Buren Street in Kingston, where five children were present.

One of those bullets struck 12-year-old D'Janeira in the head, killing her instantly. Her 9-year-old brother was wounded in the left arm.

Earlier on the night of the shooting, Thomas' brother was stabbed, and Thomas, a member of the Bloods, believed a member of a rival gang was responsible.

Thomas went to D'Janeira's home on Van Buren Street and asked the children if the person he believed had stabbed his brother was there.

When the children told him no adults were present, Thomas went across the street and pulled out the AK-47.

James said he told Thomas not to shoot because the children were inside, but Thomas disregarded him and fired the nine shots.

Officials later said there were no gang connections to the Van Buren Street house, and the children were the victims of a mistake.

James was arrested and indicted for second-degree murder along with Thomas, but later reached a plea agreement that would have meant a total of 13 years in prison.

However, Clegg said after James pleaded guilty, he provided false statements to the Ulster County Department of Probation about whether he knowingly possessed a weapon, which contradicted his guilty plea.

At James' sentencing on Wednesday, Clegg said neither his office nor the court were bound by the plea agreement. James admitted to violating his plea agreement, Clegg said.

Rounds then sentenced James to 15 years in prison on the weapon possession charge and five years in prison for the criminal possession of a controlled substance charge. The sentences will run consecutively, for a total of 20 years.

Rounds also sentenced James to eight years of post-release supervision.

James' attorney, MariAnn Connolly, could not immediately be reached for comment.

