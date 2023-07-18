Kingston man sentenced to state prison for abusing woman in Jefferson Twp.

Jul. 18—SCRANTON — A Luzerne County man who was accused of abusing and indecently assaulting a Jefferson Twp. woman at her home almost two years ago will spend up to four years in state prison.

Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse cited Richard Joseph Retzena's refusal to accept responsibility for his actions in sentencing him to 10 to 48 months of incarceration, plus one year of probation.

State police accused the 35-year-old Kingston man of assaulting a woman while holding her against her will inside her residence Sept. 13, 2021.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The woman told troopers who responded to her home that Retzena became angry and refused to let her leave her bathroom unless she performed a sex act on him or let him have sex with her, according to a criminal complaint.

When she replied she was not comfortable with that, Retzena hit her face, demanded she disrobe and poured liquid soap in her eyes before pushing her into a bathtub and molesting her, the complaint said.

He told her she deserved what he was doing as he dumped the contents of the bathroom garbage can on her and tried to use a toilet plunger on her face.

Retzena pleaded guilty May 1 to misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment, simple assault and criminal mischief. Other charges, including felony aggravated indecent assault, were dropped.

In court Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Danielle Guari told Barrasse prosecutors were recommending a sentence in the aggravated range for Retzena.

Defense attorney Doug Vanston spoke on behalf of the defendant but was interrupted by the judge when he said Retzena had taken responsibility for his actions.

"I don't see him taking responsibility at all," Barrasse said.

As he addressed the court, Retzena said he had accepted responsibility and wants to go forward with his life, not back.

"That's not who I am," he told the judge.

Barrasse responded incredulously when Retzena said he had only pushed the victim away.

"That doesn't match up with anything the police saw there," the judge said.

In imposing the sentence, which is in the aggravated range, Barrasse noted what he called the defendant's complete failure to accept responsibility.

