A 23-year-old Kingston man is accused of gathering chemicals to make incendiary devices after a family member turned over parts of a journal in which he expressed “Neo Nazi ideation” and made references to Black people by the n-word.

Alexander David Friend was charged Thursday in Kitsap County Superior Court with two counts of unlawful possession of an incendiary device, which are felonies.

Friend was arrested Wednesday morning. Kitsap County Sheriff's Office deputies investigating the case were joined by troopers from the Washington State Patrol and agents from the FBI and ATF.

Law enforcement officers were first notified Feb. 19 of the chemicals Friend had allegedly been stockpiling at his parents' house on the 24000 block of Norman Road NE when a family member found his journal, photographed pages and called 911, according to court documents.

The family member said they had noticed what appeared to be Friend’s growing anger against the government and people of color and believed he may have been planning "an active shooter situation or attack," according to court documents.

The family member also told investigators Friend had been "micro-dosing" LSD — where a person takes small amounts of the hallucinogenic substance — and had shown more volatility after a relationship with a girlfriend ended.

Photos of the journal, which were described in court documents, showed chemical formulas, and one entry attributed to Friend said his family was being brainwashed by cable news networks CNN and MSNBC.

“The whole system needs to burn,” the entry said. “Power stations need to be attacked, Seattle needs to have its importation infrastructure destroyed. Railroad lines need to be shredded. Destroy the substations in majority-Black districts, let the (n-words) burn it all down. F___ these subhuman abominations.”

Officers allegedly found explosive chemicals during a search of an outbuilding on his parents' property.

In December an FBI agent interviewed Friend, a deputy wrote in court documents, during which Friend denied “being affiliated with Neo-Nazi idealization” but admitted to trying to use a 3D printer to manufacture firearm parts.

The family member said Friend had attended the University of Washington, but dropped out in December.

An August 2018 post from the University of Washington fraternity Kappa Sigma said Friend was a sophomore majoring in biochemistry.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man charged with stockpiling incendiary devices for domestic attack