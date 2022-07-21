Kingston police arrest Lansford man on drug, weapon charges

Jul. 21—KINGSTON — A man begging for a ride to Lansford was allegedly caught with methamphetamine, a Taser and brass knuckles on Tuesday.

Luis Angel Santiago, 41, was being sought after by Kingston police after he closely approached a woman in a parking lot of a business in the 400 block of Union Street just after 3:30 p.m.

The woman told police Santiago asked about employment, got closer to her and then asked about her vehicle and if it was parked nearby, according to court records.

When the woman warned Santiago to back away and believing she was going to be mugged, she screamed, court records say.

Police said when the woman screamed, a man exited a parked Cadillac that Santiago entered before driving away.

Surveillance footage revealed the Cadillac was parked in the parking lot for more than one hour before Santiago approached the woman.

Later, the man who exited the Cadillac told police he left because he felt Santiago was "going to do something stupid," court records say.

A description of Santiago was given to police.

Police tracked down the owner of the Cadillac who claimed she knew Santiago as "Ernesto" and he needed a ride to Lansford.

At about 6:16 p.m., an officer encountered Santiago walking on Wyoming Avenue near Vaughn Street.

As the officer stopped, Santiago said, "I need a ride to Lansford," court records say.

Santiago was allegedly in possession of a Taser, a single packet of crystal methamphetamine and brass knuckles.

Police said Santiago was wanted on a bench warrant in Monroe County on drug related offenses.

Santiago was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on two counts of prohibited offensive weapons and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Whittaker deemed him a flight risk.