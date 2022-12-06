Kingston police charge man with online solicitation of minor

Dec. 6—KINGSTON — A Forty Fort man was arraigned Monday on allegations he solicited a minor for sex wanting to record the acts.

Kingston police detectives charged Aaron Wendel Turner, 26, of Rose Street, based on his alleged encounter with two cooperating witnesses, one known as Musa Harris, the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher, on July 16.

Turner was questioned by police the same day admitting he planned to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex, according to court records.

Turner was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on two counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility. Turner was released after posting $20,000 bail, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a parking lot at Wyoming Avenue and West Vaughn Street for a man, identified as Turner, threatening to harm himself just after 10 p.m. July 16.

Turner had earlier been approached by two cooperating witnesses inside a store that transferred outside into the parking lot.

Police in the complaint say Turner contacted who he believed was a 15-year-old girl on a social media site on June 25. After several exchanges, Turner turned the conversation to soliciting sexual acts including wanting "shower sex" and wanting to record their encounter, the complaint says.

Turner planned to meet the minor inside the store but was instead confronted by the two cooperating witnesses who recorded the interaction, including when Turner threatened to harm himself.