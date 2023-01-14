Kingston police charge Monroe County man with soliciting child for sex

Jan. 14—KINGSTON — Police in Kingston charged a man from Monroe County on allegations he solicited a 15-year-old boy for sex last year.

Patrick M. Maranuk, 36, of Kunkletown, engaged in a sexually explicit online conversation with a cooperating witness who pretended to be a teenage boy in April 2022, according to court records.

Maranuk was questioned by police when he believed he was meeting the teenage boy in Kingston on April 27, 2022. When the cooperating witness confronted Maranuk, two police officers were in the area and were flagged down.

During the interview, Maranuk admitted he was exploring his sexuality and searched on a social media site to hook up, court records say.

Police in court records say Maranuk sent nude pictures of himself to the "boy" and discussed sexual acts.

Condoms and other items allegedly were found in Maranuk's vehicle.

Maranuk was arraigned Friday by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on two counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility.

He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.