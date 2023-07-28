Kingston police investigating homicide; 28-year-old man shot to death

KINGSTON - City of Kingston police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man Thursday night.

City police said officers responded to a report of a victim of a gunshot on Prospect Street near Greenkill Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers found the victim, identified as Dominique Green, 28. Police did not say whether he was a city resident.

Twenty-five years: Newburgh man sentenced in 2022 shooting death of 29-year-old near Washington Street

Police said the investigation is in its early stages. No arrest has been reported.

Police did not released any other details about the shooting.

Brothers arrested: Second suspect charged in New Year's Day murder in Plattekill

City police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Ulster Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, state police and the Ulster County District Attorney's Office. The Kingston Fire Department and Mobile Life Support Services also responded to the scene.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police headquarters at 845-331-1671, the police department's Detective Division at 845-331-8404 or Detective Jason Charest at JCharest@kingston-ny.gov.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: City police investigating shooting death in Kingston