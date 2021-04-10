Update: Kingston police said missing man found safe

Bob Kalinowski, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 10—UPDATE: Kingston police said on Facebook Friday night that as of approximately 10 p.m., Simon Borys had been located and was safe. — Kingston police on Friday night asked for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing after telling someone he was traveling to Connecticut.

Authorities were looking for Simon Borys, a white male with gray hair and blue eyes who has a tattoo of the word "Kate" on his left bicep. Police said they were told Borys — who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds — walks in a "hunched" manner.

Police said they were called to a home on East Walnut Street to take the missing persons report.

The occupant told officers that Borys has been suffering from dementia and said he was going back to his home in Connecticut, police said.

However, Borys has not lived in Connecticut "for quite some time," police said.

Borys was wearing light blue pants, a blue windbreaker and black canvas shoes, police said. He left home without his glasses, police.

Anybody who locates Borys is asked to call Luzerne County 911.

Contact the writer:

bkalinowski@citizensvoice.com

570-821-2055; @cvbobkal

