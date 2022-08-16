Kingston Township man charged with stealing jewelry from Harveys Lake home

Aug. 16—HARVEYS LAKE — Borough police arrested a man on allegations he stole in excess of $50,000 worth of jewelry and watches from a Lakeside Drive home.

Myron Nelson All, 31, of Highland Avenue, stole the jewelry and watches while he had access to the residence as he performed work on the home from March 2021 to May 2022, according to court records.

Police allege All sold the jewelry and watches at pawn shops in the Luzerne and Wyoming counties receiving about $9,000.

The Lakeside Drive homeowners reported they noticed items missing from their bedroom and other areas of their residence estimating a value of $50,000 in stolen jewelry and watches. Many of the stolen items were family heirlooms, court records say.

The homeowners claimed All was the only person in their residence as he was doing house work for them.

Police checked an online database for precious metals sold at pawn shops allegedly learning All has sold jewelry at various locations in Kingston and Tunkhannock areas receiving about $9,000 from March 2021 through May 2022.

All was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of theft and receiving stolen property. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $85,000 bail.