Kingston Township police charge man with stealing vehicle

Jul. 14—KINGSTON TWP. — The same day Robert C. Hickey III had a preliminary hearing on allegations he used a deceased veteran's bank card to withdraw money, Kingston Township police charged him with stealing a vehicle he crashed.

Hickey, 43, was arraigned Wednesday in Luzerne County Central Court by District Judge Brian James Tupper on charges of theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Kingston Township police allege Hickey stole a 2017 Ford Escape from an apartment complex on Carverton Road that he crashed at Prospect Street and Middle Road in Nanticoke on Aug. 16, 2020.

Police charged Hickey with stealing the vehicle after receiving DNA test reports from samples taken from the interior of the Ford. Court records say Hickey's DNA was found inside the vehicle, which the owner told police he did not give permission for anyone to operate the Ford.

Police in court records say witnesses to the crash identified a white man with facial tattoos fleeing the wrecked vehicle noting Hickey formerly lived in the same apartment complex as the owner of the Ford.

Hickey had a preliminary hearing Wednesday on charges by Plains Township police he used a bank card of Brian George Jones, a U.S. Army veteran, at Sheetz to withdraw cash and make an $8 purchase on April 6.

Hickey used the bank card after Jones' death March 23, police alleged.

Following the preliminary hearing, District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township forwarded two counts of access device fraud to county court.