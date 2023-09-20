Kingston woman accused of drunk hit-and-run

TechCrunch

Artificial intelligence continues to be a major force in the world of healthcare, and in one of the latest developments, a Copenhagen startup called Corti has raised $60 million to expand its contribution to the field: an AI assistant designed to support healthcare clinicians with patient assessments in real time. Prosus Ventures and Atomico are leading the Series B investment, with previous backers Eurazeo, EIFO and Chr. Now it says that it works with 100 million patients a year, where it is getting used 150,000 times a day, which works out to almost 55 consultations annually across Europe and the U.S. It claims that its tools can help healthcare workers be up to 40% more accurate in "outcome-predictions" and 90% faster in their administrative tasks.