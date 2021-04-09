Kingstone Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

GuruFocus.com
- By GF Value

The stock of Kingstone (NAS:KINS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8 per share and the market cap of $85.6 million, Kingstone stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Kingstone is shown in the chart below.


Because Kingstone is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 11.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.22% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Kingstone has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.66, which which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of Kingstone is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Kingstone is poor. This is the debt and cash of Kingstone over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Kingstone has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $132.2 million and earnings of $0.09 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of Kingstone is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Kingstone over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Kingstone's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 78% of the companies in Insurance industry. Kingstone's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -40.3%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Kingstone's return on invested capital is -0.15, and its cost of capital is 4.80. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Kingstone is shown below:

To conclude, Kingstone (NAS:KINS, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Kingstone stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

