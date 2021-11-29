Kingsville cheer and tumbling coach arrested on child indecency charge

A cheer and tumbling coach was arrested by Kingsville police after being charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact early Sunday morning.

Armando Gonzalez, 51, owner of All American Cheer Co. in Kingsville, was booked into the Kleberg County Jail around 2 a.m. Sunday on a $30,000 bond, according to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office.

The gymnastics center's Facebook page says the company specializes in training children as young as 3 years old to tumble, as well as public school cheerleader try-out preparation.

It is not yet clear if the child indecency charge stems from an incident involving a cheer and tumbling student.

According to the Kleberg County Jail online inmate roster, Gonzalez bonded out of jail around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The All American Cheer Co. announced via Facebook Monday that it will be "closed until further notice."

